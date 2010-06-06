Connexion membre

SOMEWHERE ONLY WE KNOW

-
Extrait de leur premier album studio « Hopes and Fears » (2004); reprise par Lily Allen, en 2013, pour la pub John Lewis
Paroles et musique : Tim Rice-Oxley, Tom Chaplin, Richard Hughes
Tonalité :

Intro : A   Amaj7/G#   Bm7   E(sus4) / E  (x2)
 
 
 A   I walked across  Amaj7/G#     an empty land
 Bm   I knew the pathway like the  E(sus4) back of my  E hand
 A   I felt the earth  Amaj7/G#    beneath my feet
 Bm   Sat by the river and it  E(sus4) made me com E plete
 F#m   Oh ! Simple thin C#m g    where have you A  gon C#m  e
 D   I'm getting old and I need  Bm something to  E(sus4) rely on    E 
 F#m   So tell me when C#m     you're gonna  A let me  C#m  in
 D   I'm getting tired and I need  Bm somewhere to be E(sus4) gin        E 
 A   I came across  Amaj7/G#     a fallen tree
 Bm   I felt the branches of it  E(sus4) looking at  E me
 A   Is this the place Amaj7/G#      we used to love
 Bm   Is this the place that I've been  E(sus4) dreaming   E of
 F#m   Oh ! Simple thin C#m g    where have you A  gon C#m  e
 D   I'm getting old and I need  Bm something to  E(sus4) rely on    E 
 F#m   So tell me when C#m     you're gonna  A let me  C#m  in
 D   I'm getting tired and I need  Bm somewhere to be E(sus4) gin        E 
 Bm   And if you have a  A minute why don't  E(sus4) we go      E 
 Bm   Talk about it  A somewhere only  E(sus4) we know    E 
 Bm   This could be the  A end of every E(sus4) thing      E 
 
 
 D  So why don't we go
 C#m7 Somewhere only  A we know   D 
 C#m7 Somewhere only we know   Bm7        C#m7         E 
 F#m   Oh ! Simple thin C#m g    where have you A  gon C#m  e
 D   I'm getting old and I need  Bm something to  E(sus4) rely on    E 
 F#m   So tell me when C#m     you're gonna  A let me  C#m  in
 D   I'm getting tired and I need  Bm somewhere to b E(sus4) egin       E 
 Bm   And if you have a  A minute why don't  E(sus4) we go      E 
 Bm   Talk about it  A somewhere only  E(sus4) we know    E 
 Bm   This could be the  A end of every E(sus4) thing      E 
 
 
 D  So why don't we go
 D Somewhere only  E  we know
 
 
 
Instrumental : Bm               Aaah. A ..   E(sus4)            E       (x2) 
 
 
 Bm   This could be the  A end of every E(sus4) thing      E 
 D  So why don't we go
 C#m7 Somewhere only  A  we know
 Bm7 Somewhere only we  C#m7 know... Cm7        Bm7 
 C#m7 Somewhere only  Bm7 we know.. A  .
 
Version : 1.0
Dernière modification : 2010-06-06
