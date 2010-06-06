Extrait de leur premier album studio « Hopes and Fears » (2004); reprise par Lily Allen, en 2013, pour la pub John Lewis
Paroles et musique : Tim Rice-Oxley, Tom Chaplin, Richard Hughes
Tonalité :
Bm
I knew the pathway like the E(sus4)
back of my E
hand
Bm
Sat by the river and it E(sus4)
made me com E
plete
F#m
Oh ! Simple thin C#m
g where have you A
gon C#m
e
D
I'm getting old and I need Bm
something to E(sus4)
rely on
E
F#m
So tell me when C#m
you're gonna A
let me C#m
in
D
I'm getting tired and I need Bm
somewhere to be E(sus4)
gin
E
Bm
I felt the branches of it E(sus4)
looking at E
me
Bm
Is this the place that I've been E(sus4)
dreaming E
of
F#m
Oh ! Simple thin C#m
g where have you A
gon C#m
e
D
I'm getting old and I need Bm
something to E(sus4)
rely on
E
F#m
So tell me when C#m
you're gonna A
let me C#m
in
D
I'm getting tired and I need Bm
somewhere to be E(sus4)
gin
E
Bm
And if you have a A
minute why don't E(sus4)
we go
E
C#m7
Somewhere only A
we know
D
F#m
Oh ! Simple thin C#m
g where have you A
gon C#m
e
D
I'm getting old and I need Bm
something to E(sus4)
rely on
E
F#m
So tell me when C#m
you're gonna A
let me C#m
in
D
I'm getting tired and I need Bm
somewhere to b E(sus4)
egin
E
Bm
And if you have a A
minute why don't E(sus4)
we go
E
D
Somewhere only E
we know
C#m7
Somewhere only A
we know
